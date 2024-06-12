Ninth Inning Lead Slips Away as RiverDogs Are Stunned for Fifth Straight Loss

Kinston, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs lost a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and watched Tommy Specht walk them off with a 10th inning single in a 5-4 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday afternoon. The loss was the team's fifth in a row.

The RiverDogs (24-34) jumped on Wood Ducks starter Josh Trentadue for a crooked number in the top of the second inning, eventually knocking him out of the game. Enderson Delgado worked a walk to begin the frame, becoming the first baserunner for the RiverDogs. With one out, Raudelis Martinez hooked a line drive into right field for a single and Ricardo Gonzalez followed with a double into the left field corner to give Charleston a 2-0 lead. Odalys Peguero made it 3-0 with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

Engert Garcia was dominant on the mound in his first start of the season, striking out a career-high nine batters. He allowed just one hit and a pair of walks over 5.0 stellar innings. Mejia followed with a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen, stranding a baserunner in each.

As a result of their work, the Wood Ducks (32-26) entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 3-0. Adam Boucher induced a groundout from Arturo Disla to begin the inning, but Marcus Smith followed with a solo home run to get Down East on the board. Julian Brock followed with a groundball single to right field, but Boucher retired Specht for the second out.

Chandler Pollard extended the game with a base hit and advanced to second as Brock scored on a throwing error by Jhon Diaz. Wady Mendez worked a walk and Echedry Vargas tied the game with an RBI single on an 0-2 pitch. Seth Chavez entered and loaded the bases with a walk before getting a line out to short that sent the game to extras.

In the extra frame, Enderson Delgado quickly gave the RiverDogs the lead once again by hooking a double to the left field corner that scored Adrian Santana from second base. Woo Shin followed with a single, placing runners on the corners. However, Delgado was picked off and Martinez struck out to end the threat.

In the bottom of the inning, Smith singled to put men on the corners with one out against Chavez. Brock pulled the Wood Ducks even with a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat. Smith stole second to move the winning run into scoring position and Specht delivered the final blow with a shallow single to center.

Vargas was 3-5 with an RBI to pace the Wood Ducks attack. The RiverDogs outhit Down East by a total of 12-10. Shin produced three hits, while Diaz, Gonzalez and Peguero each had two.

Chavez took the loss after allowing two runs, one earned in the tenth. Boucher was charged with a blown save after allowing three runs on five hits in 1.2 innings.

The series resumes on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. LHP Drew Dowd (0-4, 4.27) will take the mound out of the gate for the RiverDogs. LHP Kohl Drake (2-1, 2.25) will counter for the Wood Ducks.

