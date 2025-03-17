RiverDogs Name Larry Larson as New Broadcaster

Charleston, S.C. - Today the RiverDogs announced Larry Larson as the team's new broadcaster and Voice of the RiverDogs. Larson has spent the last three seasons as a lead voice in Minor League Baseball, most recently as the broadcaster and media relations coordinator for the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays. In addition to calling games, Larson will serve as the lead media relations contact for the team.

Larson, a native of Rockford, Ill., will call all 66 RiverDogs home games and select road games, which stream on MiLB.com (audio) and MiLB.tv (video stream). Larson is a 2022 graduate of Bradley University. Outside of baseball, he provides play-by-play for multiple sports at Southern Illinois University. He is also the Co-founder and CEO of his own sports broadcasting business, Clutch Sports Media.

"We couldn't be happier to add Larry, a rising star in the sports broadcasting world, to our team to become the next in a long line of tremendous RiverDogs broadcasters," said RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols.

Larson replaces Jason Kempf, who was recently hired as the director of broadcasting for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, after having served as the RiverDogs' voice for the four previous seasons.

"I'm overjoyed to be part of the RiverDogs. I want to thank Dave Echols for the opportunity and belief in me. I'm looking forward to striving to maintain the high standard that Jason Kempf set for RiverDogs broadcasts," Larson said. "Charleston stood out to me for its dedication to creativity and outside-the-box thinking. I can't wait to extend that to the broadcast booth night in, night out."

