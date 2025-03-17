2025 Ronnie Roberts Classic Returns to Bank of the James Stadium

The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce the return of the Ronnie Roberts Classic to Bank of the James Stadium.

Similar to last year, the Ronnie Roberts Classic will take place over two days, Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28, with eight local programs participating in the event. Each night will consist of two games featuring high school teams from around our community.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. each night, the local high school teams will play an official VHSL game on the field at Bank of the James Stadium. Thursday's matchups include Jefferson Forest vs. Heritage at 5:30 p.m. and EC Glass vs. Liberty-Bedford at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Brookville and Rustburg will square off at 5:30 p.m. with LCA and Amherst to conclude the Ronnie Roberts Classic at 7:30 p.m.

The Ronnie Roberts Classic was formally launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide graduating high school seniors once last chance to play baseball in front of their community. Named in honor of former Hillcats general manager, Ronnie Roberts, the event seeks to celebrate his heart for the community and his love for baseball.

Roberts began his career with the Hillcats as the head groundskeeper in 1991 before working his way up to assistant general manager in 1993, and then general manager in 2016. He passed away in May of 2020, but his legacy is still felt at the ballpark and throughout the community.

Tickets for the 2025 Ronnie Roberts Classic are $8 general admission seating. Tickets are first come, first serve, and can be purchased at the box office. All ticket proceeds from the event will go back to the hosting high schools. Limited concessions will also be available for purchase.

For any questions, please contact Lincoln Evans at levans@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

