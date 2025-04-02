Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Kick off 'Carolina Tour' with Opening Weekend Celebration

Charleston, S.C. - After falling shy of a return to the Carolina League Championship series last season, the RiverDogs will kick off their "Comeback Season" with Opening Weekend at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park this weekend. The three game set with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans features a giveaway each game and fun festivities to start the season with a bang.

Opening Weekend is presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. Below is a list of the full weekend agenda:

Friday, April 4th, 7:05pm: Opening Night and Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: We'll start the season the only way we know how: in grand fashion. Arrive early to collect a magnet schedule (first 2,000 fans) and then enjoy a pre-game performance by Congress The Band. It wouldn't be Opening Day without the pomp and circumstance of full-team introductions before the game, set to live music and fireworks. The RiverDogs will begin their season-long tribute to veterans, spotlighting active duty and retired military members and their families, presented by Boeing. After the game, we'll put the finishing touches on the season-opening festivities with our Friday night Fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union. REV will also be giving away special 3D fireworks glasses to the first 2,000 fans. All Friday night games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, April 5th, 6:05pm: ComebackSzn Replica Jersey Giveaway, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley/Saturday Show at The Joe: The first 1,000 fans through the gates at the Joe will receive a new piece of RiverDogs' memorabilia to add to their collection: a "ComebackSzn" jersey presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley, to celebrate the start of Charleston's drive for a fourth Carolina League title in five seasons. All Saturday games throughout the season are presented by 92.2 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, April 6th, 5:05pm: MUSC Health Family Sunday: In honor of our Comeback Season, the first 500 kids 12 years old or younger will receive a comeback toy: a RiverDogs Yo-Yo. Every Sunday home game is MUSC Health Family Sunday, featuring free parking, loads of kid friendly activities and the opportunity to run the bases post-game. Make to sign up your youngster for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Additionally, the team will suit up in their baby blue Holy City jerseys paying homage to Charleston's nickname. Sunday games are brought to you by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

