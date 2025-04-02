Salem Red Sox Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - It's that time of year again! This Friday, April 4th at 6:35 p.m., the Salem Red Sox will open the 2025 season with the Delmarva Shorebirds in town. In preparation for the season, the Salem Red Sox unveil their 2025 Opening Day Roster.

This season's Opening Day roster includes a blend of talent with 17 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders, and five outfielders, The list also includes three players ranked among the top 30 prospects in the Red Sox organization.

The 2025 season will mark the debut of new manager Ozzie Chavez, who takes the reins after two seasons as Salem's bench coach under Liam Carroll. Carroll was recently promoted to manage the High-A Greenville Drive. Chavez, entering his 10th season with the Red Sox organization, brings valuable experience from his previous role managing the Red Sox' Dominican Republic Academy from 2019 to 2022.

Of the players on the Opening Day roster, 16 are returning to Salem, while 14 are set to make their Single-A and professional baseball debuts.

Among the roster highlights is Franklin Arias, the No. 4 prospect in the Red Sox organization and No. 75 prospect in all of baseball. The 19-year-old shortstop from Caracas, Venezuela returns to Salem after playing 36 games with the team during the second half of the 2024 season. Arias, who served as the leadoff hitter for all 34 games he started last year, brings both a solid glove and a consistent bat to the 2025 roster.

Also making a highly anticipated return is Yoeilin Cespedes, the No. 7 prospect in the Red Sox organization. Cespedes was assigned to Salem midway through last season but was placed on the injured list and underwent a season-ending surgery in July. Before his promotion, he batted .319 with five home runs and 29 RBIs in the Florida Complex League.

On the mound, Salem welcomes in eight of the top college arms from a year ago who are set to make their pro ball debuts in 2025. Brandon Clarke, the No. 29 prospect in the Red Sox organization and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick, joins Salem after playing at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. He'll be joined by Blake Aita (Kennesaw State), Steven Brooks (Cal Poly), Devin Futrell (Vanderbilt), Matt McShane (Saint Joseph's), Shea Sprague (North Carolina), Brady Tygart (Arkansas), and Joe Vogatsky (James Madison).

Pitchers (17): Blake Aita, Adam Bates, Steven Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Luis Cohen, Nathanael Cruz, Austin Ehrlicher, Devin Futrell, Nicholas Judice, Griffin Kilander, Matt McShane, Trennor O'Donnell, Eybersson Polanco, Michael Sansone, Shea Sprague, Brady Tygart, Joe Vogatsky

Catchers (3): Andruw Musett, Kleyver Salazar, Diego Viloria

Infielders (5): Antonio Anderson, Franklin Arias, Yoeilin Cespedes, Freili Encarnacion, Starlyn Nunez

Outfielders (5): Yosander Asencio, Karim Ayubi, Kelvin Diaz, Frederik Jimenez, Natanael Yuten

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.