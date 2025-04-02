Shorebirds Announce 2025 Break Camp Roster

April 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce their break camp roster for 2025. The initial roster features:

Right-Handed Pitchers (15): Cohen Achen, Chase Allsup, Bryan Bautista, Yeiber Cartaya, Eccel Correa, Jacob Cravey, Joe Glassey, Christian Herberholz, Alberto Leandro, Kenny Leiner, Keeler Morfe, Carter Rustad, Trent Turzenski, Ben Vespi, Evan Yates

Left-Handed Pitchers (1): Sebastian Gongora

Catchers (3): Yasmil Bucce, Andrés Nolaya, Miguel Rodriguez

Infielders (6): Edwin Amparo, Edrei Campos, Maikol Hernández, Steven Ondina, Fernando Peguero, Alfredo Velásquez

Outfielders (3): Kevin Guerrero, Raylin Ramos, Braylin Tavera

The preliminary 28-man roster comprises 17 players who appeared in at least one game for the Shorebirds last season, 15 who were signed as international free agents by the Orioles, and five from Baltimore's 2024 draft class.

Pitcher Keeler Morfe leads the group of returnees from 2024 as the lone Orioles top 30 prospect on the break camp roster. The 18-year-old right-hander joined the Shorebirds late last season and has been one of the rising stars in Baltimore's farm system, as he is ranked as the 9th-best prospect for the Orioles by MLB Pipeline after not being inside the top 30 at the start of last season. Morfe made four starts for Delmarva, including a seven-strikeout performance in his Single-A debut, where he threw three shutout innings. He was also the starting pitcher for the Orioles in their spring breakout game against the Yankees on March 15.

Right-handed pitcher Chase Allsup headlines the group of 2024 draft picks on the break camp roster as Baltimore's 4th round draft selection out of Auburn will make his professional debut when he first takes the mound. He'll be joined by LHP Sebastian Gongora (11th round), RHP Cohen Achen (14th round), RHP Carter Rustad (15th round), and RHP Evan Yates (20th round). Achen and Rustad will make their first career appearances during their first outing, while Gongora and Yates each debuted with High-A Aberdeen last season.

Notable returning position players include catcher Miguel Rodriguez and infielder Edwin Amparo. Rodriguez joined Delmarva late in 2024 following a strong showing in the Florida Complex League. He drove home nine runs in 19 games with the Shorebirds and hit his first Single-A home run on September 7. Amparo played in 27 games for Delmarva after joining the team in August. He delivered a stellar .284 batting average, scoring 14 runs, stealing 13 bases, and hitting a pair of home runs.

The Shorebirds are led by manager Collin Woody (2nd season), pitching coach Casey Day (1st season), hitting coach Christian Poulsen (2nd season), fundamentals coach Luis Silverio (1st season), development coach Casey Buckley (1st Season), athletic trainer Griffin Pyott (2nd season), and strength and conditioning coach Will Reichel (1st season).

The 2025 season begins on Friday, April 4, when the Shorebirds start a three-game series on the road against the Salem Red Sox. They return to Salisbury for Opening Night at Perdue Stadium on Tuesday, April 8, when they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at 7:05 pm.

