GreenJackets Shut out in 5-0 Loss to Lynchburg

June 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA: Lynchburg used 3 pitchers to combine for a shutout, and posted four runs in the 6th inning to add certainty to a Wednesday night victory over the GreenJackets.

In a battle of 18-year-old starting pitchers, Didier Fuentes and Alex Clemmey each posted zeroes through the first four frames of the night. Fuentes worked into trouble in the 2nd, walking the bases loaded with two outs, but induced a first pitch jam shot to short off the bat of Esteban Gonzalez to end the threat. Fuentes battled through subpar command all night, but still gave the team a chance through 5.

A high pitch count forced Fuentes from the game after 4, bringing in Giomar Diaz in a rare early appearance for him. Diaz retired the first two batters he saw, but a double, walk and E6 brought home the first run of the night for Lynchburg. Things got rough quickly in the 6th, as Christian Knapczyk led off the frame with a triple in the right field corner. Diaz injured his ankle on the play ranging over, and had to be removed. Four of the next five batters reached against Reibyn Corona, and the Hillcats scored four to put the game out of reach.

Clemmey lasted 4.2 innings, tying his career high with 8 strikeouts and walking just one batter, the last one he faced as he came up one out short of earning the winning decision. His successor, Kyle Scott, was even better, allowing just one hit in 3.1 inning and striking out 6 to keep the offense in check. Wardquelin Vasquez finished the game with a scoreless 9th. Augusta's offense was mostly quiet, but Will Verdung shown as the lone bright spot, going 2-2 with 4 walks and reaching base in every plate appearance.

Tonight's loss brought Augusta's 4-game winning streak to a close, the second time this year a streak has ended at four wings. Kadon Morton takes the ball tomorrow to begin anew, looking for a long outing after a rain delay chased him in his first start of the season last week after 1.1 innings. He'll have Davis Polo piggybacking behind him against Lynchburg's cavalcade of lefties, while Rorik Maltrud takes the ball for the Hillcats looking to keep the solid momentum he has built in his return to the rotation.

The GreenJackets will be back at home beginning Tuesday, June 25th for a six-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs, who they host for the second time this season. Key moments of the upcoming homestand include Pickleball Night, Faith & Family Night, and Pirates of the Savannah River Night. Tickets and more info about all the exciting things happening at SRP Park can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

