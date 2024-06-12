Early Runs Lead Shorebirds to Victory over Cannon Ballers

June 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (20-38) bounced back and evened the series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (37-21) with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night.

After being held in check on Tuesday, Delmarva's offense came out hot in the first inning as they took an early lead thanks to an RBI single by Leandro Arias, followed by a run-scoring base-hit by Aneudis Mordán to make it 2-0 Shorebirds after an inning.

Aron Estrada doubled Delmarva's lead in the second as he belted a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, upping the Shorebirds edge to 4-0.

Daniel Lloyd delivered a strong start in his second minor league rehab appearance by dealing three shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Kannapolis scored their first run in the fourth with a two-out RBI triple by Drake Logan, making it a 4-1 game.

Juan Rojas took over for Delmarva in the fifth and the lefty tossed three scoreless innings of his own to keep the score at 4-1 entering the eighth.

After a scoreless inning by Eddy Alberto, the Shorebirds pushed across an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly by Cole Urman that scored Jake Cunningham, putting Delmarva back up four at 5-1.

A run scored in the ninth for Kannapolis on an RBI double by Javier Mora, but Eddy Albert kept the tying run in the on-deck circle as he secured the final outs to complete a 5-2 win for the Shorebirds.

Juan Rojas (1-1) earned the victory in relief with Jake Peppers (3-3) taking the loss for the Cannon Ballers. Eddy Alberto (1) picked up his save.

Delmarva will look to win back-to-back games against Kannapolis on Thursday as Jacob Cravey gets the ball against Aldrin Batista for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.