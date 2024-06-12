GreenJackets Announce TD the Rally Turtle Summer Reading Program for 2024

June 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce their TD the Rally Turtle Summer Reading Program 2024, presented by Dippin' Dots.

The GreenJackets' annual summer reading program is revamped for 2024, headlined by the newest face at SRP Park, TD the Rally Turtle. TD and the GreenJackets will partner with libraries, summer school & day cares from all around the CSRA to encourage young readers through the program that will culminate with a free ticket to a special Reading Program Game at SRP Park.

The new reading program will allow young readers to round the bases by tracking the books they read and advancing base to base, culminating in a "grand slam" that then rewards them with a free ticket to the GreenJackets' game on Sunday, August 4th against the Down East Wood Ducks.

"We are thrilled to continue our dedication to helping children achieve their literary aspirations," stated GreenJackets Marketing Coordinator Caoilinn Gallagher. "Literacy plays a crucial role in a child's education, and we are committed to supporting our local community in any way we can."

Readers that complete TD the Rally Turtle's Summer Reading Program will receive a bookmark that will detail the process for redeeming their free ticket. Families of the participants will also have the opportunity to receive discounted tickets, to celebrate their reading stars at the ballpark. Those who complete the program and attend the game on August 4th will also receive $1 off Dippin' Dots, and half-price wristbands for all-day play at the Wellstar MCG Kids Zone in right field.

Prior to the 5:05 first pitch on August 4th, kids who successfully completed TD's Summer Reading Program will have the opportunity to participate in a pregame reading parade on the field, where they will be recognized and celebrated for their literary achievements. TD the Rally Turtle himself will also be making various reading appearances at libraries, summer schools and daycares across the area, interacting with participants and continuing his own participation. For more information on signing up and being a part of the program, contact Levi Shackleton at (803) 349-9412, via email levi@greenjacketsbaseball.com or by visiting: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-summer-reading-program

Summer Reading Program Game Lineup:

Sunday, August 4th

vs. Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers)

Gates Open at 4:00pm / First Pitch: 5:05pm

Princess Day

Sahlen Family Sunday featuring pregame catch on the field (4-4:30), Post-game Kids Run the Bases

Hollywood Feed Bark in the Park in partnership with Best Friends Animal Care and Patsy's Pet Palor

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2024

GreenJackets Announce TD the Rally Turtle Summer Reading Program for 2024 - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.