Greens Rally for 10-Inning Win

June 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Collard Greens hosted the River Dogs for camp day and game two of the series.

The top of the 1st was three up and three down for the River Dogs. The bottom of the 1st started with a strikeout for the Collard Greens followed by Gledier Figuereo walking. Figuereo steals 2nd base and is stranded there with a strikeout and a pop out.

The top of the 2nd starts for the RIver Dogs with Enderson Delgado walking. Then Raudelis Martinez hits a single to right field. Ricardo Gonzalez doubles to left field bringing home Delgado and Martinez, 2-0. After a collard greens mound visit, Gonzalez steals third base. Odalys Piguereo singles to right field to bring home Gonzalez, 3-0. The Collard Greens change pitchers as Kai Wynard comes in for Josh Trentadue.

In the top of the 3rd the River Dogs have a ground out and then a strikeout. Then Delgado is hit by a pitch followed by a single from Wooyeoul Shin and then a Collard Greens mound visit. A strikeout ends the top. In the bottom of the 3rd the Collard Greens started with a walk from Chandler Pollard, a flyout from Wady Mednez and a single from Echedry Vargas. Two strikeouts end the inning. The 4th inning is scoreless for both teams with singles, groundouts, and strikeouts.

The Collard Greens bring in Brayan Mendoza at pitcher in the top of 5th where he gets two strikeouts and a groundout. The Collard Greens are three up and three down in the bottom of the 5th. The River Dogs switch pitchers in the bottom of the 6th as Samuel Mejia comes in for Engert Garcia. Vargas hits a double and is left on base by three pop outs. The 7th and 8th innings are scoreless for both teams with flyouts, groundout, lineouts, singles, and strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 9th, Marcus Smith hits a home run to center field to put the Collard Greens on the board, 3-1. Julian Brock then hits a single followed by a single from Chandler Pollard to bring him home, 3-2. Mendez walks, putting him on 1st and Pollard on second base. A single from Vargas ties the game up, 3-3.

In the top of the 10th Santana was placed on 2nd base. Delgado hits a double to left field allowing Santana to score, 4-3. In the bottom of the 10th inning Barroso was placed on second base for the Collard Greens. Marcus Smith hits a single to left field, and Barroso gets on 3rd base. Julian Brock hits a sacrifice fly ball to left field, bringing home Barroso, 4-4. Tommy Specht hits a single to center field, bringing home Smith to win the game, 4-5.

The Collard Greens won the game in extras 4-5 with ten hits and one error. The River Dogs had twelve hits and one error.

