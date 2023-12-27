Wolf Pack Return from Holiday Break to Battle Thunderbirds

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack return from the holiday break looking to snap their four-game losing streak. Tonight, the Wolf Pack travel to the MassMutual Center for their final road game of 2023 against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of ten meetings in the 'I-91 Rivalry' this season and the third of five meetings at the MassMutual Center. The Wolf Pack have taken three of the first four tilts, including both in Springfield.

In their last meeting on November 24th, the Wolf Pack struck three times in the third period to prevail by a final score of 4-2. After a scoreless opening stanza, Riley Nash potted the game's first goal at 6:00 of period two on the powerplay. The lead lasted just 4:17, however, as Hugh McGing tied the affair at 10:17 with his fourth goal of the season.

Brett Berard pushed the Wolf Pack ahead just 1:19 into the third period, burying a rebound for his fourth goal of the season. Once again, however, the Thunderbirds countered. This time, Joseph Duszak blasted home a powerplay goal at 10:29 to even the score 2-2.

Matt Rempe restored the Wolf Pack lead for good at 12:12, scoring his second goal of the season on a breakaway after a neutral zone turnover. Adam Edström finished off the scoring with an empty net tally at 19:11 to preserve the victory.

In addition to their win on November 24th, the Wolf Pack took a 3-1 decision in Springfield on October 14th. The sides have split two games at the XL Center, with the Wolf Pack winning 5-1 on November 15th and the T-Birds taking a 5-2 decision on October 27th.

The 'I-91 Rivalry' will not take centerstage again until February 3rd, when the T-Birds make their third visit of the season to Hartford.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack suffered their fourth straight loss on Friday night by a final score of 5-4 to the Bridgeport Islanders. The loss is Hartford's fifth in their last six outings, while the four-game losing streak is their longest of the season.

William Dufour struck twice in the opening period for the Islanders, who led 4-0 just 1:18 into the second period. The Wolf Pack stormed back to make it a 4-3 game, but their valiant comeback bid was not enough.

Brandon Scanlin got the Wolf Pack on the board 5:54 into the second period, potting a shot from the left-wing circle for his third goal. At 7:26, on the powerplay, Matthew Robertson got the Wolf Pack within two when he flung a shot toward the goal that beat Ken Appleby for his first goal of the season.

Just six seconds into the third period, Alex Belzile buried the fastest goal to start a period in Wolf Pack history when he took a feed from Brennan Othmann on an odd-man rush.

Cole Bardreau found paydirt at 12:42 of the third period, scoring the eventual game-winning goal when he found a rebound in the crease and jammed it by Louis Domingue. Belzile scored his second of the night at 16:39, but it proved to be too little, too late.

Belzile and Jonny Brodzinski, recalled by the parent New York Rangers (NHL), lead the team in goals with eleven each. Belzile leads the club in points with 26 (11 g, 15 a), while Mac Hollowell leads the team in assists with 21.

On Wednesday morning, the Wolf Pack recalled forward Cristiano DiGiacinto from loan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds also saw themselves in an early hole against the Islanders on Saturday night, falling behind 3-0 through two periods. The T-Birds were able to complete the comeback, however, scoring three times in the third period to force overtime.

Adam Gaudette got the Thunderbirds on the board just 19 seconds into the third period, then Dylan Coghlan drew them within one at 15:45. With the net empty for the extra attacker, Matthew Peca tied the game at 19:50, earning at least a point for the home side.

In overtime, the Thunderbirds went to the powerplay when the Isles were guilty of a bench minor for 'too many men'. 22 seconds into the powerplay, at 2:14, Jakub Vrana buried his second goal of the season for the victory.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Thunderbirds, who dropped a pair of games to the Hershey Bears on December 17th and 22nd.

Gaudette leads the Thunderbirds in both goals with 16 and points with 27 (16 g, 11 a). Peca, meanwhile, leads the club in assists with 19.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday night when the Islanders return for the final game of 2023. The first 1,500 fans into the game will receive a 2024 Wolf Pack calendar. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

