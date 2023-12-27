Askarov Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Yaroslav Askarov from Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have recalled goalie Gustavs Grigals from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Askarov is 8-6-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 15 games for the Admirals this season. Entering Thursday, the 6-foot-3, 178-pound netminder has won four of his last five appearances and is 12th among qualified AHL goaltenders in goals-against average.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the first round (11th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov played in his first NHL game with Nashville on Jan. 12, 2023 at Montreal, becoming the youngest goaltender in franchise history to debut with the team (20 years, 210 days). He owns a career AHL record of 34-22-6, going 26-16-5 with a .911 save percentage as a rookie in 2022-23, earning a spot on the league's All-Star Classic roster and finishing tied for third in wins (26).

Grigals returns to the Ads from Atlanta where he is 6-8 with a 3.30 goals against average and a .905 save percentage in 16 games.

The Admirals return to action on Wednesday night when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

