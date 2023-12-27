Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 6:30 p.m.

HENDERSON (15-11-3, 33pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (10-10-2, 22pts), 6:30 p.m.

Following a 2-0-1 week, the Condors get back to work following the holiday break

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors host Henderson in the fourth matchup of the season series with Bakersfield claiming the first three contests.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield earned five of a possible six points with a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday. Seth Griffith had the game winner while Alex Peters scored his first of the season. Olivier Rodrigue stopped a season high 37 in the win.

THE OT SPECIALIST

Griffith's overtime goal on Saturday was his fifth as a Condor. He also had one in the 2021 Playoffs against San Diego in Game 2.

GRIFF CLOSES IN

Griffith's goal gave him a four-game point streak (1g-3a) and he now has 183 points as a Condor. He is five shy of Josh Currie's AHL mark of 188, though Griffith has played nearly 100 fewer games.

FOUND NEEMO

Markus Niemelainen has assists in back-to-back games. He is also +3 and has seven shots over that span.

TOP OF THE CHARTS

Olivier Rodrigue leads all AHL netminders with a .,935 save percentage. He stopped 102 of 109 shots last week and went 2-0-1.

KEEP IT CLOSE

Bakersfield is 10-2-1 when holding at least a share of the lead going in to the third period.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 8-1-2 when scoring at least three goals this season.

SNEAKY SAVVY

Carter Savoie has four points (1g-3a) in his last six games, including an assist on the game's opening goal on Saturday.

CALL UPS

Xavier Bernard and Connor Corcoran were both recalled from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets today. Bernard has six points (2g-4a) in 24 games and is +19. Corcoran was drafted by Vegas and has 13 points (3g-10a) in 21 games with the Komets this season. Bakersfield will get Drake Caggiula back from suspension tonight as well.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

The Silver Knights split a weekend set with San Jose before the break. They will be without leading scorer Grigori Denisenko, who is suspended. Their power play and penalty kill are both eighth in the AHL.

UP NEXT

The holiday fun continues Friday against San Jose for a $2 Beer Friday.

