Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 6:30 p.m.
December 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
HENDERSON (15-11-3, 33pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (10-10-2, 22pts), 6:30 p.m.
Following a 2-0-1 week, the Condors get back to work following the holiday break
PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)
PROMOTION: Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday. Enjoy three jumbo wings for just $5 and 12 oz. draft craft beer at the 805 Craft Beer Bar (behind section 117) is just $5 all night long presented by 97.7 KNZR.
BROADCAST
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio
iHeartRadio App
AHLTV.com
Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors host Henderson in the fourth matchup of the season series with Bakersfield claiming the first three contests.
LOOKING BACK
Bakersfield earned five of a possible six points with a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday. Seth Griffith had the game winner while Alex Peters scored his first of the season. Olivier Rodrigue stopped a season high 37 in the win.
THE OT SPECIALIST
Griffith's overtime goal on Saturday was his fifth as a Condor. He also had one in the 2021 Playoffs against San Diego in Game 2.
GRIFF CLOSES IN
Griffith's goal gave him a four-game point streak (1g-3a) and he now has 183 points as a Condor. He is five shy of Josh Currie's AHL mark of 188, though Griffith has played nearly 100 fewer games.
FOUND NEEMO
Markus Niemelainen has assists in back-to-back games. He is also +3 and has seven shots over that span.
TOP OF THE CHARTS
Olivier Rodrigue leads all AHL netminders with a .,935 save percentage. He stopped 102 of 109 shots last week and went 2-0-1.
KEEP IT CLOSE
Bakersfield is 10-2-1 when holding at least a share of the lead going in to the third period.
THREE IS THE NUMBER
The Condors are 8-1-2 when scoring at least three goals this season.
SNEAKY SAVVY
Carter Savoie has four points (1g-3a) in his last six games, including an assist on the game's opening goal on Saturday.
CALL UPS
Xavier Bernard and Connor Corcoran were both recalled from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets today. Bernard has six points (2g-4a) in 24 games and is +19. Corcoran was drafted by Vegas and has 13 points (3g-10a) in 21 games with the Komets this season. Bakersfield will get Drake Caggiula back from suspension tonight as well.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
The Silver Knights split a weekend set with San Jose before the break. They will be without leading scorer Grigori Denisenko, who is suspended. Their power play and penalty kill are both eighth in the AHL.
UP NEXT
The holiday fun continues Friday against San Jose for a $2 Beer Friday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2023
- Askarov Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Return from Holiday Break to Battle Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Return Home to Face Griffins After Christmas Break - Rockford IceHogs
- Capitals Recall Miroshnichenko and Lapierre from Bears - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Embark on Three Games in Five Days - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Recall Cristiano Digiacinto from Loan to Cincinnati Cyclones - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bridgeport Islanders Return Home to Face Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.