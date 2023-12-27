Wolf Pack Recall Cristiano Digiacinto from Loan to Cincinnati Cyclones

HARTFORD, CT - Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Cristiano DiGiacinto from loan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

DiGiacinto, 27, has appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack this season, suiting up in the club's visit to Place Bell to take on the Laval Rocket on December 9th. The native of Hamilton, ON, is in his third season with the Wolf Pack organization. He has appeared in 84 games with Hartford during that time, scoring 25 points (9 g, 16 a).

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack this season, DiGiacinto has appeared in 19 games with the Cyclones. He has recorded 15 points (4 g, 11 a) and 31 PIMs.

DiGiacinto was selected in the sixth round, 170th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He signed as a free agent with the Wolf Pack on September 23rd, 2021.

The Wolf Pack returns to the XL Center on Saturday night when they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to town for the third installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' this season. The first 1,500 fans into the game will receive a 2024 Wolf Pack calendar. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

