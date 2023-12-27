Richard, Callahan Lead P-Bruins to Victory Over Islanders

Bridgeport, CT - Forward Anthony Richard scored a power play goal and a short-handed goal while adding an assist, leading the Providence Bruins to a 5-4 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Defenseman Michael Callahan netted two goals in the win, while forward Georgii Merkulov recorded a goal and an assist.

How It Happened

Merkulov skated the puck from the left corner around the back of the net, wrapped it around the right post, and flipped a shot over the far shoulder of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 5:08 remaining in the first period. Justin Brazeau and Alec Regula were credited with the assists.

Cutting down the slot, Brian Pinho found a rebound off the goaltender's pads and backhanded it across the goal line, tying the game at 1-1 with 1:57 to play in the first period.

Karson Kuhlman rushed the puck up the middle of the ice, took the defender one-on-one, deked through his stick and flicked a backhand shot past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the Islanders a 2-1 lead with 13:38 left in the second period.

From the point, Fabian Lysell fed a pass to Callahan at the right circle, who snapped a wrist shot above the glove of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2 with 10:15 remaining in the second period. Jayson Megna received an assist as well.

While on the power play, Frederic Brunet dove to keep the puck in the offensive zone and sent a pass down the wall to John Farinacci, who zipped the puck across to Richard for a one-timer at the right circle that whistled inside the far post, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 6:40 to play in the second frame.

26 second after the providence tally, Dennis Cholowski wristed a shot from the left point that snuck through traffic and past the goaltender, tying the game at 3-3.

1:01 into the third period, Richard left the puck at the right point for Callahan, where he wristed a shot that snuck through traffic and inside the near post, giving Providence a 4-3 lead. Merkulov was credited with a secondary assist.

While short-handed, Megna poked the puck ahead for Richard in the neutral zone before he walked it into the right circle and snapped a shot that ricocheted off the goaltender's blocker and across the goal line, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 5-3 with 9:45 left in the third period.

With 1:22 remaining in the third period, Robin Salo's shot from the point beat the goaltender, cutting the P-Bruins lead to 5-4.

Stats

Callahan's first two goals of the season were netted in his 100th career AHL game.

Richard extended his goal scoring streak to three games. He has five in that span.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 33 of the 37 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 0-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Utica to face the Comets on Friday, December 29 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

