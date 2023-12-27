Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

December 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears return from the holiday break with an Atlantic Division clash against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Tonight's game is expected to be sold out, with only single seats and standing-room only tickets currently available.

Hershey Bears (24-6-0-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (15-10-3-0)

December 27, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 31 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mason Riley (79), Peter Schlittenhardt (12)

Linespersons: John Rey (16), Bill Lyons (27)

Tonight's Promotions:

Mascot Mania - Hershey characters, local sponsors, and sports team mascots will be on-site to interact with fans.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears went into the holiday break on Saturday on the heels of a 4-3 win at home against the Providence Bruins. Vincent Iorio opened the scoring at 10:15 of the first period with his fourth of the season. After the Bruins tied the game early in the second period, Dylan McIlrath scored back-to-back goals at 2:38 and 5:21 to put Hershey ahead 3-1. Anthony Richard pulled Providence back to within a goal at 14:45, but Pierrick Dubé scored at 2:08 of the third period to make it 4-2. The Bruins pulled their netminder for an extra attacker and scored, but Clay Stevenson held on to pick up the win for the Bears. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last played on Friday at Laval, with Alex Nylander scoring the lone tally for the Penguins, as the Rocket scored three power-play goals en route to a 5-1 decision.

I-81 RIVALRY RESTART:

Hershey hosts Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, its first clash with the Penguins in nearly a month. When the Bears last faced the Penguins on Nov. 29, Hershey came away with a 7-5 road victory. The Bears lead the regular-season series through six games with a 4-2-0-0 record and have won both home games at GIANT Center, most recently a 2-1 win on Nov. 22. Both teams are undefeated in games when leading after the second period this season, with Hershey going 18-0-0-0, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has gone 9-0-0-0. Joe Snively leads the Bears in scoring against the Penguins with nine points (6g, 3a), while Sam Houde's five points (4g, 1a) paces Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

SUPER DUBER:

With goals in three consecutive games and six in his last seven, Pierrick Dubé entered the week with 16 goals in total, good for a three-way tie for first in the American Hockey League with Springfield's Adam Gaudette and Rochester's Jiri Kulich. Dubé is also tied for first in the AHL with three insurance goals, two shootout goals, and is second in the league with five game-winning goals, trailing only Tucson's Josh Doan (6).

BEARS BITES:

Hershey leads the AHL with 18 regulation wins, and 22 regulation + overtime wins...Matt Strome collected two assists in his 200th pro game on Saturday against Providence...The Bears are the only AHL club to have won at least four games in overtime while also not losing a single game beyond regulation...Clay Stevenson leads all qualified goals with a 1.79 goals-against average and four shutouts...Hershey is 18-1-0-0 when scoring first...Jimmy Huntington is two games away from 200 in his AHL career...The Bears entered the week with a power play ranked fifth (23-for-101, 22.8%) and a penalty kill ranked second (92-for-106, 86.8%).

ON THIS DATE:

Dec. 27, 1981 - The Bears allowed a club-record 54 shots on goal (later matched in the 1990-91 season) to the New Haven Nighthawks, but still came away with a 5-2 win. Hershey was outshot 54-21 in the contest. Rollie Boutin made 52 saves, a mark that is tied for the club record for most saves in a single game in regulation.

American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2023

