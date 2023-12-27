Penguins Suffer 4-1 Defeat at Giant Center

December 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost their first game out of the holiday break by a score of 4-1 to the Hershey Bears at Giant Center on Wednesday night.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (15-11-3-0) fell behind 3-0 before Austin Rueschhoff made it a game midway through the third period. Unfortunately for the Penguins, the deficit was still too much to overcome.

A neck-and-neck first period ultimately ended in a 1-0 lead for the Bears. After Corey Andonovski rang a breakaway shot off the crossbar, Hershey came right back the other way and saw Alex Limoges light the lamp with 2:21 left before the first intermission.

Ethen Frank extended the Bears' lead to two after a tic-tac-toe setup from Joe Snively and Mike Sgarbossa at 12:18 of the second period. Snively scored during a four-on-three power play 93 seconds later, making it 3-0.

Taking advantage of an ill-timed line change by the Bears, the Penguins snapped Hunter Shepard's shutout bid with a four-on-one rush. Taylor Fedun shuffled the puck into Rueschhoff's wheelhouse, who then drove the puck to the back of the net at 11:48 of the third.

However, Pierrick Dubé locked up the win for Hershey with an empty-net goal with 4:04 left in regulation.

Magnus Hellberg finished with 33 saves on 36 shots faced, while Shepard recorded 20 saves in net for the Bears.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home games feature back-to-back tilts with the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30. Friday's game will begin at 7:05 p.m., and the club's last game of the calendar year is slated for a Saturday night 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

-penguins-

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.