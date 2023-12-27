Morning Skate Report: December 27, 2023

BAKERSFIELD, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights return after the holidays with a single-game away contest against the Bakersfield Condors. Both the Condors and the Knights head into their matchup off of wins on December 23. Bakersfield defeated Coachella in overtime, 2-1, and Henderson triumphed over San Jose, 3-2, in the second half of their back-to-back. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Forward Mason Morelli put the Silver Knights on the board against the San Jose Barracuda, marking his fourth goal in as many games. Over the team's past five games, he has scored five points (4G, 1A). He tallied two goals against the San Diego Gulls on December 16, his first multi-goal game of the season. Morelli's 17 points stand fifth on the Knights this season. He and forward Brendan Brisson are currently tied for fourth in goals on the team, with nine apiece. Morelli is a plus-8 over the team's last nine outings, and his plus-3 rating over the course of Henderson's season is the third-best on the team.

Forward Sheldon Rempal notched two assists in the Knights' win over the Barracuda, marking his fifth multi-point game of the season. He earned the primary assist on both Morelli's opening goal and forward Gage Quinney's game-winning tally. Rempal currently stands fourth on the team in points with 20 (11G, 9A). His 11 goals are behind only Adam Cracknell on the Silver Knights.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Seth Griffith leads the Bakersfield Condors with 15 points (3G, 15A) in 19 games played. He enters this matchup on a four-game point streak (1G, 3A) and has recorded 10 points (1G, 9A) in his last ten games. In the Condors' three prior games against the Silver Knights, Griffith has scored three points (0G, 3A).

Bakersfield has split starts between goaltenders Jack Campbell and Olivier Rodrigue. Campbell has made 10 starts for the Condors, averaging 3.46 goals against with a .888 save percentage. He has made two starts against the Silver Knights, both wins. He stopped 30 of 30 shots in the first game, Campbell's only shutout of the season, and 39 of 42 shots in the second. He also stopped five of six shootout attempts to earn a second victory. Rodrigue has made nine starts for the Condors, averaging 2.22 goals against with a .935 save percentage. In his only game against the Silver Knights, he stopped 31 of 32 shots to secure a Bakersfield win.

The Condors are 3-0-0 against the Silver Knights this season, with two home and one road win. Bakersfield has played just 22 games so far this season, the fewest out of any team in the AHL, and currently hold a 10-10-2 record. They stand ninth in the Pacific Division.

FURTHER NOTES

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

