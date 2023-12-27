Capitals Recall Miroshnichenko and Lapierre from Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals have recalled forwards Ivan Miroshnichenko and Hendrix Lapierre from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Miroshnichenko, 19, the Capitals' first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders, logging 10:14 of ice time. Miroshnichenko has appeared in three games with Washington this season and has averaged 9:33 of ice time.

The 6'0", 192-pound forward has recorded 15 points (8g, 7a) in 27 games in his first season with Hershey. Miroshnichenko leads Bears rookies in goals. Miroshnichenko ranks tied for third among all Hershey skaters in goals, but his seven even-strength goals are the second most on the team.

Lapierre, 21, has recorded five points (2g, 3a) in 14 games with the Capitals this season. The 6'0", 188-pound forward recorded his second multi-point game (1g, 1a) of the season on Nov. 20 vs. the New York Islanders, which followed a three-point effort (1g, 2a) on Nov. 18 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. In eleven games with Hershey this season, Lapierre has registered eight points (2g, 6a).

Lapierre, the Capitals' first-round choice (22nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey in 2022-23. Lapierre ranked second among Hershey rookies in goals, points, power-play points (10) and shots (114). In addition, Lapierre ranked third on the Bears in power-play goals (5). Lapierre added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals.

