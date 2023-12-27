Comets' Comeback Falls Short against Phantoms, 5-4

December 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Allentown, PA. - After the Christmas Break, the Comets were back in action on Wednesday night in one of two games this season against the Atlantic Division's, Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The two teams met at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Comets, who lost their previous three games, looked change their fortunes against the top of the Philadelphia Flyers. With the Comets scoring just seconds into the first period, they let the lead slip away as the game progressed. Being down by four goals, they scored three goals in the middle frame to bring them within a single goal but they couldn't find the necessary tally to stop their three game losing streak in a 5-4 defeat to the Phantoms.

In the first period, it didn't take long for the Comets to strike after Max Willman, the former Phantom, stormed into the offensive zone and scored against Lehigh goaltender, Felix Sandstrom. The goal was assisted by Xavier Parent and Santeri Hatakka for Willman's eighth of the season. The Comets gave up the next three goals of the contest. The Phantoms received goals from Garret Wilson, Wade Allison and Alexis Gendron scored all within a three minute and twenty seconds. The goals spelled the night for Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter as Jeremy Brodeur stepped in to make his Comets debut. The period ended with the Comets down 3-1 and Brodeur stopping all six shots he faced.

The Phantoms added two more goals to start the second period when a quick tally was registered by Jacob Gaucher only 27 seconds into the period. Another goal by Lehigh Valley was scored by Cooper Marody at 2:12. Those goal put Utica down, 5-1. The Comets punched back and it was an unassisted breakaway goal by Graeme Clarke at 11:50 that brought his team within three goals after he scored his team leading 11th goal of the season. It didn't take long for the Comets to score again and this time it was on the powerplay after Justin Dowling took the perfect pass from Max Willman and hammered a shot behind a diving Sandstrom at 13:47. The goal was the third of the season for Dowling with a secondary assist given to Xavier Parent. Utica pulled within a goal after Max Willman hit the back of the net for his second of the game as his wrist shot fooled Sanstrom at 18:23. His ninth of the season was assisted by Kyle Criscuolo and Robbie Russo. The period ended with the Comets down only a single goal in a 5-4 contest

In the final period of regulation, the Comets couldn't find the goal that would tie the contest and skated away with a 5-4 loss in the game.

The Comets are back in action this Friday at 7:00 PM in a game against Providence at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center and then the next night at home against division rival Rochester. Great seats are still available for both games.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.