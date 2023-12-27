Abbotsford Canucks At Calgary Wranglers Series Preview

The Abbotsford Canucks return from the holiday break for their final pair of games of 2023, visiting the Calgary Wranglers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday and Friday night.

The two sides will meet for the fifth and sixth time this season, marking the halfway mark of the 12 game season series. The puck will drop at 6:00pm PST on Thursday, and at 5:00pm PST on Friday.

Calgary currently sits atop the Pacific Division, while Abbotsford is in third place and trail the Wranglers by four points with a game in hand. The hosts currently hold an 18-7-2-0 record through 27 games, as the Canucks have registered a 16-8-2-0 record through 26 games.

Abbotsford and Calgary have scored 95 and 89 times so far this season, good enough for second and third in the Western Conference respectively. Both teams trail only the Texas Stars, who lead the AHL in goals with 105.

Calgary were riding a season-long four game losing streak in December, until they swept the Colorado Eagles on the road in their last games before the holiday break. The Wranglers travelled to Loveland, Colorado, and won 2-1 and 5-1 to stand alone at the top of the division.

Abbotsford also took a winning streak into the break, winning 6-2 in Tucson before sweeping Ontario at Abbotsford Centre 5-2 and 6-0. Their +13-goal differential through those three games is Abbotsford's highest goal differential through a three game span this campaign.

The Canucks are 1-2-1 against the Wranglers this season, yet have a positive goal differential (+1) against Calgary this season. Abbotsford fell 3-2, 7-6 (OT), and 3-1, before defeating Calgary in Alberta 7-2 in their most recent matchup on November 26th. Seven different Canucks scored in that contest, including a pair of first career AHL goals for Chad Nychuk and Filip Johansson.

Ben Jones is the Calgary leader in goals (10) and points (22). His 12 assists is also tied for the third most on the roster. Emilio Pettersen has registered 15 assists, which is a team high, and is tied with Matt Coronato with 21 points for second on the team. Rory Kerins and Adam Klapka also have each registered nine goals.

Arshdeep Bains leads the Canucks in assists (21) and points (26), as well as +/- at 12. Sheldon Dries is the team leader in goals (13), and has registered 10 points in his last nine games (6G, 4A). Linus Karlsson is third in points (23) and tied for second in assists (16), and has put up 12 points (5G, 7A), in his last nine games.

Reigning AHL MVP, Dustin Wolf, held a dominant share of the Wranglers crease, until he spent two weeks with the Flames in the NHL. During that time, Oscar Dansk carried the flag for the Wranglers. Wolf has put up a .926 save percentage, while Dansk has registered a .923. Artūrs Šilovs and Nikita Tolopilo have rather evenly shared the job for Abbotsford in goal. Playing in 16 and 11 games respectively, the Latvian and Belarussian netminders have also put up a .910 and a .905 save percentage respectively.

Up next for the Canucks will be a three-game road trip to start 2024. The team will travel south for a a standalone game in Bakersfield before wrapping up with a back-to-back series in Coachella Valley. The team then returns home for a six-game home stand featuring games against Tucson, Ontario and San Diego.

