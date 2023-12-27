Abramov's 3rd Period Strike Downs Wolf Pack Inside Sold-Out Thunderdome

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds (16-9-2-1) used a third-period tally from the fourth line to launch themselves to a 3-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack (15-7-5-0) on Wednesday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center.

Springfield kept Hartford's offense in check for the greater majority of the opening period, but the Wolf Pack made the most of one of their four shot attempts. After a bit of miscommunication for the T-Birds behind their net, Bobby Trivigno stole the puck and quickly slipped it in front of the goal to a crashing Turner Elson, who tucked a wrister under the crossbar and behind Vadim Zherenko, giving Hartford the lone goal of period one at 12:42.

Springfield's offense was far from quiet in the first, registering 11 shots, but second-year Hartford netminder Dylan Garand was on his A-game, stopping the T-Birds regularly and keeping his team ahead through 20 minutes of play.

Zherenko needed to be alert and ready from the drop of the puck in the second, as Adam Edstrom moved in on goal down the left wing on a 2-on-1, but could not squeeze a backhander through the Springfield goaltender, and the lead remained just 1-0 for Hartford.

On this night, the T-Birds would not allow their visitors to build up a three-goal advantage, and just 2:25 into the second, a heads-up play off the rush evened the slate. Ryan Suzuki stopped with the puck inside the left point, allowing a passing lane to open up for a crashing Joey Duszak on the right side. Duszak immediately fired the puck to the top of the crease, where Jakub Vrana redirected it through Garand to make it a 1-1 game. Vrana has now tallied a goal in three straight games.

The Springfield power play's struggles at 5-on-4 continued to plague the T-Birds, who left three man-advantage opportunities on the table through the opening 40 minutes. The T-Birds maintained a high degree of discipline, though, as they were only shorthanded once in the first two periods.

The fourth line of Mikhail Abramov, Jamieson Rees, and Drew Callin were rewarded for a night's worth of hard work with the eventual game-winning tally at 5:58 of the third. After Duszak stretched a pass out to Rees on the left-wing side, the winger poked the puck into the high slot. Callin quickly moved it onto his backhand and slung a pass into the right-wing circle. Without wasting any time, Abramov one-timed it home before Garand could push across the crease, and Abramov's fifth goal of the season put Springfield in front for the first time, 2-1.

From there, it was Zherenko's turn to slam the door, which he did in denying all 13 third period shot attempts from the Wolf Pack. With the victory, the second-year goalie's remarkable run has now reached an incredible 6-0-1 record in his last seven starts, allowing only 12 goals in those seven games.

Matthew Peca added his second goal in as many games to seal it for Springfield, depositing a puck into an empty net to round out the scoring in the game's final minute.

The T-Birds look to continue their success as the homestand rolls on this Friday night for a rematch against the Bridgeport Islanders; puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Thunderdome.

