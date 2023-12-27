Bridgeport Islanders Return Home to Face Bruins Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (8-16-2-0) tangle with the Providence Bruins (14-12-2-2) in their final home game of 2023. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders have collected points in three straight games for the first time this season (2-0-1-0), including one in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Saturday. Otto Koivula, Jeff Kubiak and Vincent Sevingy each scored, and Jakub Skarek (3-12-2-0) made 36 saves on 40 shots, both season highs.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game marks the sixth of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the fourth of six in Connecticut. Providence leads the series 4-1-0-0 and has won each of the last three matchups dating back to Nov. 25th. The Bruins earned a 4-3 regulation win in their last head-to-head tilt on Dec. 2nd in Bridgeport. Kyle MacLean and Anthony Richard lead their respective teams in the series with three goals and two assists each. Karson Kuhlman has four points (3g, 1a) against his former team.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins spent Christmas break in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Springfield Thunderbirds and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and one point ahead of the Charlotte Checkers. Providence is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Hershey Bears on Saturday despite goals from Reilly Walsh, Anthony Richard and Vincent Arseneau. Michael DiPietro (7-5-0) made 18 saves. Georgii Merkulov was held quiet for just the second time in the last eight games, but the Bruins' leading scorer has five points in his last three games (3g, 2a) and 13 goals, 15 assists and 28 points on the season - all team highs. Merkulov's 28 points are fourth in the AHL. Tonight's contest marks the fourth of a seven-game road trip that runs through Jan. 6th.

DUFFMAN

William Dufour enters tonight's action on a three-game point streak with three goals and five points (3g, 2a) over that span. He logged the primary assist on Otto Koivula's ice-breaking goal Saturday night in Springfield after scoring a season-high two goals in Friday's 5-4 win at Hartford. The 21-year-old winger has eight points (4g, 4a) in 15 games this season and is tied for the team lead in power-play goals (2).

OTTO-MATIC

Otto Koivula has scored a goal in two straight games for the first time this season. He also has a goal in four of his last eight. Koivula's first-period goal on Saturday in Springfield extended his point streak to three games (2g, 2a) and moved him into sole possession of fourth place on the team in points (12). The 25-year-old center is third on Bridgeport's all-time scoring list with 161 career points (62g, 99a), just two points behind Rob Collins (2003-06) for second.

QUICK HITS

Jakub Skarek leads the Eastern Conference in minutes played (1,010:52)... Bruins goaltender Brandon Bussi is a close second (998:38)... Only Matthew Villalta (Tucson) and Jesper Wallstedt (Iowa) have been busier in the crease... Bridgeport's penalty kill is tied for 10th in the AHL overall (83.7%), but ranks third on home ice (89.7%)... The Islanders are 4-2 in sudden-death overtime this season and are one of only six teams that haven't gone to a shootout... Ruslan Iskhakov has three points in his last two games (1g, 2a) and leads the club in goals (8) and points (20)... He and Dennis Cholowski share the team lead in assists (12).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (16-8-9): Last: 5-4 W at Carolina, Saturday -- Next: Tonight vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (10-11-2-2): Last: 6-3 W vs. Maine, Saturday -- Next: Tonight vs. Maine, 5:05 p.m. ET

