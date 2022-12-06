Wolf Pack Ink Forward Brandon Cutler to PTO
December 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to a professional tryout (PTO) with forward Brandon Cutler.
Cutler, 22, joins the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, where he has collected five points (3 g, 2 a) in eleven games thus far. The 6'2", 201 pound forward has also appeared in three AHL games with the Belleville Senators this season. He joined the Senators on a PTO on November 24th.
A native of Spruce Grove, Alberta, Cutler is currently in his second professional season. He split the 2021-22 campaign between the ECHL and AHL. Cutler appeared in 23 games with the Grizzlies, scoring 27 points (10 g, 17 a). He also skated in 36 games with the Abbotsford Canucks, where he registered eight points (2 g, 6 a). He was named the ECHL's Rookie of the Month in November of 2021.
The Pack opens a three-game homestand at the XL Center tomorrow night when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the first of four meetings between the clubs this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
The Wolf Pack will then host the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! Then, on Saturday, bring a new or gently used teddy bear to the game for our annual 'Teddy Bear Toss Game'! To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
