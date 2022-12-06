The Bridgeport Report: Week 8

December 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Top-line production from Chris Terry (two goals, three assists), Andy Andreoff (one goal, one assist), and Ruslan Iskhakov (two goals) paced the Bridgeport Islanders (13-3-4-0) to a pair of wins in three games against the Providence Bruins, Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins, and Springfield Thunderbirds last week.

The New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate currently shares second place in the Atlantic Division with 30 points in 21 games.

Bridgeport hosted the Boston Bruins' affiliate last Wednesday and handed Providence its first regulation loss on the road this season. The Islanders conceded a goal 3:16 into the first period but fired back with Iskhakov's fifth tally just 36 seconds later. William Dufour and Otto Koivula netted power-play goals to give Bridgeport a 3-1 lead and Terry collected the game-winner at 8:55 of the third period in a 4-3 final. Jakub Skarek (4-3-3) made 21 saves.

The Islanders had a couple of days off before traveling to Wilkes-Barre, Penn. on Saturday, where they defeated the Penguins in a convincing 5-1 victory for their third win in a row. Neither team found the back of the net in the opening frame, but Bridgeport rattled off three goals in the second from Iskhakov, Collin Adams, and Andreoff and never looked back. Dufour and Terry added scores in the third before Pittsburgh's affiliate broke up the shutout with just 5:21 left in the contest. Cory Schneider (9-1-1) stopped 32 shots.

Bridgeport ended the week with a 3-1 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, in a game they outshot the St. Louis Blues' affiliate 34-19. Samuel Bolduc netted his fourth goal of the season in the final minute to pull the Islanders within one, but two goals from the T-Birds in the third period did the Islanders in. Iskhakov and Dennis Cholowski had assists while Skarek made 16 saves.

The Islanders navigate a three-in-three this weekend, playing host to Hershey on Friday and Providence on Saturday (both at 7 p.m.) and then traveling to Rhode Island for a 3 p.m. rematch against the division-leading Bruins on Sunday.

____________________________________________________________

The Week Ahead

Friday, Dec. 9 vs. Hershey (7 p.m.): Bridgeport battles the Washington Capitals' affiliate for the third time this season and their first of three matchups at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders faced the Hershey Bears (14-5-2-0) twice in November, falling in overtime in both games at Giant Center. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, Dec. 10 vs. Providence (7 p.m.): The Islanders host the Bruins in their annual "Teddy Bear Toss" game this Saturday night. All fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or any stuffed animal (or 5!) and throw it onto the ice when the Islanders score their first goal. The toys will be collected and distributed to local organizations that benefit those in need this holiday season. Saturday's game is the sixth of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins. Get your tickets now.

Sunday, Dec. 11 at Providence (3 p.m.): Bridgeport wraps up its busy weekend on Sunday with a 3 p.m. rematch against the Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Islanders are 3-2-0-0 against the Bruins this season and 2-1-0-0 in those games on the road.

____________________________________________________________

Ice Chips

Too Hot to Handle: Chris Terry has 11 points in his last six games (three goals, eight assists), while Andy Andreoff has seven points during that span (five goals, two assists)... Cory Schneider is on a four-game win streak and his nine victories this season rank third in the AHL... The Islanders have points in nine straight road games (5-0-4-0) and have won four of their last five at home.

Welcome to the 'A': Jimmy Lambert made his American Hockey League debut on Saturday against Wilkes-Barre Scranton and tallied his first career point with an assist on Collin Adams' game-winning goal in the second period. Lambert, the nephew of New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert, had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 17 games with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) to begin the season.

Providence Dominance: William Dufour has scored four of his eight goals against the Providence Bruins. He's also added one assist for five points in five meetings so far. Last year, Simon Holmstrom led Bridgeport with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 12 games against Providence.

Goals, Goals, and More Goals: After another 10-goal week, the Islanders sit atop the Eastern Conference in goals scored (79), trailing only Calgary for most in the AHL. Through the team's first 21 games last year, they had 53 total goals. Forty-four of the 79 goals have come at 5-on-5.

Powerful Stuff: The Islanders had scored a power-play goal in four straight games prior to Sunday's setback. Still, the club is 6-for-15 on the power play over that span and has scored at least two goals in seven of its 21 games this season. Bridgeport's man advantage ranks fifth in the AHL (20-for-75, 26.7%). Andy Andreoff is tied for the league lead with seven power-play goals.

Quick Hits: Andreoff is two goals away from 100 in the AHL... Bridgeport built onto its league-leading second-period goal differential with three in the middle frame on Saturday, making the team a plus-15 on the season... Dennis Cholowski is on a four-game point/assist streak dating back to Nov. 27th (six assists total).

____________________________________________________________

Team Leaders

Goals: Andy Andreoff (11)

Assists: Samuel Bolduc (15)

Points: Andy Andreoff, Samuel Bolduc, and Chris Terry (19)

Plus/Minus: Parker Wotherspoon (+11)

Penalty Minutes: Seth Helgeson (33)

Power-Play Goals: Andy Andreoff (7)

Shots: Andy Andreoff (57)

Wins: Cory Schneider (9)

____________________________________________________________

Across the Sound

The New York Islanders (16-10-0) sit just one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders played twice last weekend, losing to the Nashville Predators, 4-1 on Friday, before defeating the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, 3-0. Cole Bardreau and Hudson Fasching were recalled last Thursday due to injuries. Bardreau entered New York's lineup on Friday before being sent back to Bridgeport, playing 6:37, with two penalty minutes and two hits against the Predators. Fasching played on Sunday for 13:04, with two shots-on-goal and two hits against the Blackhawks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.