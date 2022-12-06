Join Us for Teddy Bear Toss and Ringo's Birthday
December 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
The Texas Stars are back at home this weekend to take on the Chicago Wolves on Friday, December 9th at 7 pm and Saturday, December 10th at 7 pm!
Friday is Teddy Bear Toss! Bring a new stuffed animal to toss onto the ice after the Stars score their first goal! All stuffed animals will be donated to Operation Blue Santa for kids this holiday season. There will also be bears for sale at the Foundation table behind section 104!
On Saturday, it's Ringo's Birthday! We are celebrating our favorite ringtail cat and you're invited! We are giving out Ringo snow globes as the party favor for the night so arrive early to get yours!
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family 4-Packs are available for both games and include 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas starting at $19 per person.
