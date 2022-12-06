Amerks Holding Holiday Food Drive During Next Three Home Games to Benefit Foodlink

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans announced today the team will hold a Holiday Food Drive during each of the next three home games to benefit Foodlink, the regional food bank. The Food Drive will take place beginning with Rochester's home game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 against the Syracuse Crunch and will continue through Friday, Dec. 23 when Amerks host the Crunch again in the final game prior to the annual Christmas break.

"We'd like to thank everyone at the Amerks' organization for supporting Foodlink during a time when many thousands of families are struggling to put food on the table," said Julia Tedesco, President & CEO of Foodlink. "We know, during this critical time around the holiday season, that we can depend on Amerks fans to show up and support their neighbors!"

Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium, during the team's next three home games. Fans can also make donations on non-gamedays during normal Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, which is currently in its remarkable 44th year serving the Rochester community and surrounding areas.

Any fan that donates two unopened, non-perishable food items in the Foodlink bins at any of the following games will receive a complimentary voucher to the Amerks home game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 against Utica. Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 vs. Syracuse

Friday, Dec. 9 vs. Utica

Friday, Dec. 23 vs. Syracuse

