Eagles Cap Road Trip with 2-1 Win over Condors

December 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Colorado forward Ryan Wagner scored a shorthanded goal, while fellow forward Justin Scott netted the game-winner in the third period, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 2-1 on Tuesday. Goaltender Jonas Johansson earned his seventh win of the season, making 34 saves on 35 shots. The victory closes out a four-game road trip that saw Colorado go 3-1-0.

A cleanly played first period would see both teams avoid the penalty box, as the Eagles outshot Bakersfield 11-10 in the opening 20 minutes. Neither side would be able to find the back of the net and the Condors and Colorado would head to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

A Bakersfield power play would backfire with 9:22 remaining in the second period, as Wagner skated through the left-wing circle before burying a wrister to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge on a shorthanded tally. The goal was Wagner's third of the season and allowed Colorado to carry a 1-0 advantage into the second intermission.

Bakersfield would generate an equalizer at the 8:39 mark of the third period when forward Graham McPhee launched a shot from the right-wing boards that would deflect off a set of skates and into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1.

The Eagles would jump back in front only 19 seconds later, as Scott lunged across the bottom of the right-wing circle before sliding a shot past Condors goalie Olivier Rodrigue to put Colorado on top, 2-1.

Bakersfield would pull Rodrigue in the final two minutes of the contest, but would come no closer, as the Eagles held on for the 2-1 victory.

Colorado was outshot in the contest 35-33, as the Eagles went 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

