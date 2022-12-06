Bruins Buzz - December 6

WEEKEND OF THE GOALTENDER

Last weekend, Brandon Bussi and Keith Kinkaid both brought their "A" game, allowing one goal a piece in two different wins. Bussi stopped 25 of 26 shots faced in a 2-1 win over Springfield. He bettered his season save percentage to a .932, which is tied for first in the league. The Sound Beach, NY native also improved his goals against average to 2.31, the fifth best number in the league.

Kinkaid was awarded the AHL's First Star for Sunday after allowing one goal on 47 shots faced in a 3-1 win against his former team, the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Farmingville, NY native played just over 57 minutes of perfect hockey before allowing a goal.

FINDING HIS GROOVE

It hasn't taken forward Luke Toporowski long to adjust to professional hockey, who's tied for third in the AHL in rookie scoring with nine goals and tied for fourth with 17 total points. The Bettendorf, IA native recorded his first career hat trick at Syracuse on November 26th.

POINTS FOR THE ROAD

The Providence Bruins were the only team in the AHL without a regulation loss on the road until November 30th, when the Islanders bested them 4-3 at Total Mortgage Arena.

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins will play a home-and-home series with the Bridgeport Islanders this weekend. Saturday's game will take place at Total Mortgage Arena with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. The Sunday matinee will be played at Amica Mutual Pavilion, with a 3:05 PM start time.

