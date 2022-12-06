Blackhawks Recall Reichel from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Reichel, 20, shares second on the IceHogs with 10 goals and 23 points in 19 games this season. He has nine points (4G, 5A) over his last five-straight games with Rockford.

