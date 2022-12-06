Anaheim Ducks Claim Jayson Megna on Waivers from Colorado

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed center Jayson Megna on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche.

Megna, 32 (2/1/90), has scored 10-15=25 points with 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 162 career NHL games with Colorado (2019-22), Vancouver (2016-18), New York Rangers (2015-16) and Pittsburgh (2013-15). He appeared in 14 games with the Avalanche this season, while he set single-season career highs in points (4-4=8), goals, assists and games (58) in 2016-17 with Vancouver.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native has appeared in 415 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Colorado, Hershey, Utica, Hartford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, collecting 121-130=251 points with a +29 rating and 188 PIM. He also added 8-13=21 points in 42 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Megna spent one season with the University of Nebraska Omaha, recording 13-18=31 points in 38 NCAA games in 2012-13. He also spent two seasons with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL (2009-11) where he earned USHL First All-Star Team honors in 2010-11. His brother, Jaycob, is a member of the San Jose Sharks. Jaycob recorded 1-4=5 points with Anaheim after he was selected by Anaheim in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

