Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Battle of Ontario

The Toronto Marlies host the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night in a Battle of Ontario.

The two teams last met on Sunday night where the Marlies defeated the Senators 3-1. Toronto is currently 5-4-0-0 when playing at home, and 10-5-0-0 against North Division opponents.

Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Noel Hoefenmayer who is tied for fifth in points (5-13-18) amongst all defensemen in the league, and Nick Abruzzese who leads all Marlies rookies in 12 points (5G,7A) in 21 games this season. On the Senators side, Jake Lucchini leads the way with 21 points.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

