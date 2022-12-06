Rockford IceHogs to Adopt "Screw City" Moniker for December 9 Game

To honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford, the Rockford IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs for their Friday, Dec. 9 game.

The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black. The IceHogs players will wear Screw City jerseys for the Friday,Dec. 9 contest against the Iowa Wild.

"We look forward to honoring Rockford's industrial history and current advanced manufacturing excellence with this alternate identity and unique tribute," said IceHogs President of Business Operations, Ryan Snider. "The Screw City brand is a perfect fit for our team as the hard-working, resilient, and technologically advanced attributes of our manufacturing community are also shared by our players and fans alike."

Fans can preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity and an additional line of Screw City merchandise will be available to purchase in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center starting at the Dec. 9 game.

Get tickets for the Screw City IceHogs game on Dec. 9 and learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

