New 3:00 p.m. Start Time for Monsters Home Game Sunday, December 18

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today that the Monsters home game versus the Laval Rocket on Sunday, December 18, originally scheduled for 6:00 p.m., will now begin at 3:00 p.m. Doors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will open at 2:00 p.m. This game will still feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss where fans are encouraged to bring a new plush toy to the game to be thrown on the ice after the Monsters score their first goal of the game. Toys will be distributed to non-profits and underserved children in Northeast Ohio.

For fans holding tickets to the Monsters game on Sunday, December 18, no action is necessary as all game time information will update in ticketholders' SeatGeek accounts. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Sales Team at (216) 420-0000.

Tickets for Sunday's game remain available starting at just $10. Click here to purchase.

The game on Sunday, December 18, at 3:00 p.m. will be televised live on Bally Sports Great Lakes and AHLTV, and simulcast on the radio home of the Cleveland Monsters, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler'.

