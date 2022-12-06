Moose Release Jacob Friend from Tryout
December 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team released defenceman Jacob Friend from his professional tryout.
Jacob Friend
Defence
Born July 28, 1997 -- Bowmanville, Ont.
Height 6.02 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots Left
Friend, 25, suited up in two games for Manitoba and recorded five penalty minutes. The defenceman has also appeared in 12 games for the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen this season while recording two points (1G, 1A). The defender has 99 games of ECHL experience under his belt with 23 points (7G, 16A), all with Jacksonville. Friend also appeared in 17 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers during the 2021-22 campaign and tallied two points (1G, 1A) in those contests.
Manitoba heads back on the road to take on the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Friday, Dec. 9. Puck drop for is slated for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
