Griffins Sign Pair to PTO
December 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed forwards Lukas Craggs and Gordie Green to a professional tryout. In addition, the Griffins reassigned forward Kirill Tyutyayev to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).
Craggs, a fourth-year pro, has eight points (6-2-8), 31 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating through 17 games with the Walleye this season. Craggs has split time between the AHL and ECHL in the first three seasons as a professional. A year ago, the Elmhurst, Ill., native bagged two goals and one assist in 24 outings with the Rochester Americans (AHL), while also posting a career-high 31 points (12-19-31) in 35 contests with Cincinnati (ECHL). Through 54 AHL appearances with Milwaukee (2019-20), Chicago (2020-21) and Rochester (2021-22), Craggs has 11 points (5-6-11) and 54 penalty minutes.
Green comes to the Griffins with 16 points (6-10-16) in 17 games with Toledo this campaign. The third-year pro posted a career-best 47 points (15-32-47) and 20 penalty minutes in 57 contests with Newfoundland (ECHL) in 2021-22. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native has suited up in 15 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies from 2020-22, totaling one goal and one assist. Green spent four seasons at Miami University of Ohio and accumulated 64 penalty minutes and 115 points (48-67-115) in 145 appearances.
Tyutyayev is in his second season with the Griffins and has five points (2-3-5) and a minus-one rating in 18 outings this campaign. Last year, the Yekaterinburg, Russia, native bagged three assists in nine games before suffering a season-ending injury in November. In 2020-21, Tyutyayev captured a Belarus championship with Yunost Minsk when he registered 42 points (13-29-42) in 56 games between the regular season and playoffs. The 22-year-old was selected with the 190th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
