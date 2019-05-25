Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 28-June 2

May 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are back at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Tuesday after the long Memorial Day weekend and they will be busy during the six games between May 28 and June 2. There are three games with the Clinton LumberKings and three games with the Peoria Chiefs. Some of the promotions on this homestand include Bratoberfest, Grand Opening for Brews on Third, Pride Night, and the return of postgame fireworks! The Green & Gold Charity Softball Game is being played on June 1 and tickets remain for that great event being hosted by Davante Adams and Blake Martinez.

- TUESDAY, MAY 28 at 6:35pm; Baker Tilly Business Persons Special with WNAM & WVBO: Show your business card at the box office to receive a box seat ticket, a hot dog or brat, and your choice of beverage for $17. This offer is also open to military personnel with valid ID.

- WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 at 6:35pm; Bang for Your Buck Night with Y100: It is a Bang for Your Buck Night with Y100. Everyone can enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1. There are also 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2 to those of legal drinking age.

- THURSDAY, MAY 30 at 6:35pm; Fang's Toy Night with a Toy Story-themed Sock Giveaway presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Ace Realty; Grand Opening of Brews on Third; Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: Fang wanted to celebrate the return of Buzz, Woody, and their friends to the big screen with a Toy Night. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a pair of Toy Story-themed socks courtesy of Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Ace Realty. The long-awaited Grand Opening of Brews on Third, the new Craft Beer social gathering space at the end of the third base concourse is happening at 5:30pm! We planned it on Craft Brews and Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and 105.7 WAPL. Everyone can enjoy Cher-Make brats for just $2 each. Fans of legal drinking age can have a variety of craft brews for $2.

- FRIDAY, MAY 31 at 6:35pm; Bratoberfest with a Bratman Bobblehead presented by Cher-Make; Arty's Old Fashioned Friday presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Postgame Fireworks with FOX 11; Kids Run the Bases with Menasha Corporation: Bratoberfest is back! The Jerry Schneider Band will perform outside the stadium to get everyone in the mood. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Bratman Bobblehead from Cher-Mark. This is the first of two scheduled nights where Rattlers players and coaches will don special lederhosen-inspired jerseys to become the Wisconsin Brats for the game. Fans of legal drinking age may have Arty's Old Fashioned Drinks for $3. Stick around after the game to see the first FOX 11 Fireworks display of the season. Kids aged 14 and under may run the bases after the fireworks courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

- SATURDAY, JUNE 1 at 12:05pm; Green & Gold Charity Softball Game presented by Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic: Davante Adams is the captain of the offense. Blake Martinez is the captain of the defense. They will bring their teams to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game. Tickets are available for this great day of action. The game is raising money for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, and various youth sports organizations.

- SATURDAY, JUNE 1 at 7:05pm; Pride Night presented by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Lakeland University; Postgame Fireworks presented by Tundraland; North Shore Bank Family Night with WIXX; Kids Run the Bases presented by Meijer: The Rattlers are holding their first-ever Pride Night at the ballpark in conjunction with the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Lakeland University. Enjoy the fireworks presented by Tundraland. Children 14 and under may run the bases after the fireworks courtesy of Meijer as part of a North Shore Bank Family Day with WIXX.

- SUNDAY, JUNE 2 at 1:05pm; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Valley Animal Referral Center; Brewers Sunday with Rasmussen College & STAR 98.5; Paw Patrol Appearance; Rasmussen College Catch on the Field; Tundraland Player Autographs: The left field berm has been set aside as a seating area for fans and their dogs. This is the third of five Bark in the Park games presented by Fox Valley Animal Referral Center. Please see the release at this link for details on the event and the guidelines to allow your dog to attend the game. Admission for the dogs is free AND each good dog will receive a Timber Rattlers bandana. Characters from Paw Patrol are planning to be at this game to meet their fans. Get to the park early to play catch in the outfield courtesy of Rasmussen College starting at noon. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2019 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game and the players will be available for a postgame autograph session sponsored by Tundraland.

Partial season, group ticket packages, and individual game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

