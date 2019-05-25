Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday

May 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Saturday, May 25, 2019 l Game # 49

Bowling Green Ballpark l Bowling Green, Ky. l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (15-33) at Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-20)

RH Jhon De Jesus (1-3, 4.96) vs. RH Easton McGee (3-0, 2.29)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Bowling Green Hot Rods (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) in the second game of a four-game series.

Streaks: The Dragons have lost three straight games and 13 of their last 16 (includes suspended game).

Last Game: Friday: Bowling Green 8, Dayton 2. Bowling Green built an 8-1 lead over the first five innings, scoring in the second, third, fourth, and fifth. Both Dragons runs came on solo home runs as Michael Siani and Brian Rey each belted homers. Siani was 3 for 4 to lead the Dragons seven-hit attack. The Dayton bullpen combined for four scoreless innings, though the bullpen did allow three inherited runners to score in the fifth.

Team Notes

Dragons relievers have improved since May 1, posting an ERA of 3.39 (90.1 IP, 34 ER) and lowering their season ERA from 5.70 to 4.76.

Pabel Manzanero is 10 for 25 (.400) over his last seven games (including the suspended game: 8 G, 11 for 28, .393).

Jay Schuyler is 11 for 33 (.333) over his last nine games (with the suspended game: 10 G, 12 for 37, .324).

Juan Martinez is 13 for 42, .310 over his last 11 games (includes the suspended game).

Reliever Connor Bennett in May: 1.64 ERA, 2 saves (11 IP, 2 ER, 17 SO).

Reliever Eddy Demurias over his last five games: 1-0, 1.50 ERA (12 IP, 2 ER).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 26 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (2-5, 5.44) at Bowling Green RH Shane Baz (0-0, 2.40)

Monday, May 27 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-4, 4.58) at Bowling Green LH Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 0.90)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.