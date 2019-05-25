Molina's Strong Outing Propels Bees to 5-0 Win

Burlington's Cristopher Molina threw five one hit innings Friday night, to run his record to 3-1 and lower his league leading earned run average to 1.25. The Bees beat the LumberKings in Clinton 5-0.

Kyle Tyler relieved Molina and tossed the remaining four frames. He allowed two hits, no runs and struck out four.

In the top of the second inning D. C. Arendas opened with a single center. Spencer Griffin followed with his fifth home run of the year. Bees up 2-0. Jordyn Adams continued his rise with a two for five night, including an RBI single in the fifth.

Burlington scored twice more in the sixth when Nonie Williams led off with a single to center. He stole second an out later and went to third on an error. Harrison Wenson drove him in with a double to left, his sixth two-bagger of the year. Connor Fitzsimons drove in his ninth run in the last ten games with a sacrifice fly.

That closed the scoring as Molina and Tyler held the LumberKings at bay. Tyler needed just 45 pitches to complete his four innings of relief. Of those 34 were strikes.

