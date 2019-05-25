INF Freudis Nova transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Saturday. Infielder Freudis Nova has been transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities. Catcher Ruben Castro has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Outfielder Marty Costes has been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A). Outfielder Ramiro Rodriguez has been transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training.

Nova, the Astros #6 prospect according to Baseball America, will be making his full-season debut. The 19-year old shortstop played in 41 games with the Astros Gulf Coast League affiliate in 2018. He hit .308 with 6 home runs and 28 runs batted in. The native of the Dominican Republic is the youngest player to suit up for the River Bandits the season.

Castro played in 38 games with the Bandits last season, hitting .299 with 10 RBI. He registered at least one hit in 28 games with multiple hits in 10 contests. Castro has also played first and second base in his career. He has been on the injured list for the entirety of the 2019 season.

Costes receives a promotion to Fayetteville after batting .291 with 2 home runs and 20 RBI for the River Bandits in 28 games. He had collected 16 runs batted in over his last 8 games with the team.

Nova has been assigned #18. Castro has been assigned #16. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.

