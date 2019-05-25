Wander Javier joins Kernels; Michael Davis activated from IL

May 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that INF Wander Javier will join the Kernels from Elizabethton; INF Michael Davis has been activated from the 7-day IL; INF Hunter Lee has been assigned to Elizabethton; and OF Jean Carlos Arias has been released from the roster. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins signed Javier as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2015 and he is considered the Twins #4 Top Prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He did not play in 2018 due to Tommy John surgery, but played in 41 games at Elizabethton in 2017, batting .299 with 4 HR and 22 RBI.

Davis went on the injured list back on April 24th with a right knee sprain. He has played in 15 games for the Kernels this season, batting .295 (13-44) with five doubles and six RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 24th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Texas Tech.

Lee played in 20 games for the Kernels, batting .121 (7-58) with 2 HR and 4 RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 27th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of High Point University.

Arias played in 15 games for the Kernels, batting .128 (6-47) with 2 HR and 10 RBI. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on February 22, 2015.

Javier and Davis are active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game with Peoria. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with two players on the injured list and one player on the restricted list.

The Kernels are in the midst of an eight-game home stand that continues tonight vs. Peoria at 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. The current home stand continues through Monday, May 27th.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.