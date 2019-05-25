TinCaps Homer Twice, but Fall Just Short

MIDLAND, Mich. - Fort Wayne slugged four extra-base hits and two home runs, but fell at Great Lakes, 7-6, on Saturday night. The Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) have taken the first two games of the four-game Memorial Day weekend series.

One night after scoring six runs in the bottom of the first, Great Lakes (30-16) pounced early once again. This time, the Loons scored four runs in the bottom of the second via five hits. Romer Caudrado (two-run double) and Miguel Vargas (RBI single) helped provide the runs in the inning. Another run also scored because of a balk with a runner on third.

Fort Wayne (21-25) crept closer with a run in the top of the fourth. With runners on first and third and two outs, Luis Almanzar blooped a high fly ball that fell in no-man's land in centerfield, scoring Justin Lopez (who led off the inning with a single). Almanzar hustled to second as the ball fell in shallow center, earning credit for an RBI double.

Great Lakes retook a four-run lead with a single run in the bottom of the fourth. Caudrado walked while leading off the inning, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored a two-out RBI single from Miguel Vargas.

The TinCaps powered back in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs thanks in part to two extra-base hits. First, Grant Little slashed a double to the right-center field gap, scoring Lee Solomon (who had walked with one out in the inning). Then, Lopez smacked a no-doubt home run to right field, his fifth home run in his past 10 games. The 19-year-old had 0 home runs and four extra-base hits (all doubles) in his first 22 games this season.

The Loons tacked on two more in the home half of the fifth. Hunter Fedducia had an RBI single, while Cuadrado brought home the other run with a sacrifice fly. The 21-year-old from Venezuela finished the game with three runs driven in - his second three-RBI game of the season and his first since April 13 (27-game span).

The 'Caps answered back in the sixth when Jawuan Harris lined an opposite field solo home run to left field while leading off the frame. It was the second big fly of the season for the Rutgers alum and his first extra-base hit since May 6th (12-game span).

Fort Wayne threatened in the ninth inning, scoring one run when Xavier Edwards singled leading off the inning, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Lopez. Yet, a swinging strikeout ended the game and handed the TinCaps their second straight loss. It was Lopez's first three-hit game of the year.

