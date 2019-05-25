Whitecaps Lose Ninth of Ten
May 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps got into an early hole and never recovered in a 10-7 loss to the South Bend Cubs in front of a crowd of 5,147 fans on Saturday night at Four Winds Field.
The Whitecaps fell behind by a score of 8-1 just three innings into the ballgame. Despite narrowing their deficit to 8-7 in the sixth inning, West Michigan dropped its ninth contest in their last ten games.
After scoring an early run in the first, the Cubs exploded against Whitecaps starter Kacey Murphy in scoring five more times in an inning highlighted by a three-run homer from Andy Weber to give South Bend a 6-1 lead. A two-run single by Eric Gonzalez in the fourth extended the Cubs advantage to 8-1. West Michigan attempted to come back with the next six runs of the ballgame with four in the fifth and two more in the sixth. A two-run single by Wenceel Perez and a two-run homer by Avery Tuck headlined the "Caps attempt at erasing the deficit, but the Cubs tacked on a pair of insurance runs led by a Weber run-scoring triple to give the Cubs a 10-7 edge.
Murphy (1-2) - activated from the injured list before Saturday's ballgame - suffered his second loss of the season, giving up six runs on seven hits. Cubs starter Brailyn Marquez (3-0) gave up five runs in five innings on six hits while collecting his third win of the 2019 season. Eugenio Palma tossed 1.2 scoreless frames to earn his second save of the year. The Whitecaps record falls to 18-30 on the season, while the Cubs improve to 26-21. Ulrich Bojarski went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Tuck and Sam McMillan each chipped in with a pair of hits in a losing cause.
UP NEXT
This four-game series between the Whitecaps and South Bend Cubs continues with a Sunday night contest at 7:05 pm. Whitecaps pitcher Gio Arriera gets the start for West Michigan, while Cubs pitcher Derek Casey is scheduled to start for South Bend. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
