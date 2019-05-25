Hot Rods Big Bats Outpace Dragons, 10-4

Bowling Green, Ky. - The Bowling Green Hot Rods collected 17 base hits on the way to a 10-4 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. The Hot Rods have won the first two games of the four-game series.

The teams traded runs in the early innings and went to the fourth tied 3-3 before Bowling Green pulled ahead with a four-run inning. The Dragons had a good night at the plate with 10 hits but they could not string together their own big inning to match the Hot Rods.

Bowling Green jumped out to a quick lead when Chris Betts belted a long home run to right field with a man on base in the first inning to put the Hot Rods in front, 2-0. The Dragons responded with two runs in the top of the second to tie the game. Pabel Manzanero delivered a run-scoring single to bring in one run and the second run of the inning scored on a fielder's choice play to make it 2-2.

Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the second to take the lead again, but the Dragons battled back to tie the game at 3-3. Michael Siani doubled to right field to lead off the inning, went to second on Randy Ventura's ground out, and scored on a base hit to right by Brian Rey to tie the game.

But Bowling Green had a big fourth inning, scoring four runs to take a 7-3 lead. A two-run single by Ford Proctor was the big hit.

The Dragons scored in the fifth when Siani tripled with two outs and scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-4. Then in the sixth, Dayton loaded the bases with only one out on a pair of singles by Jay Schuyler and Pabel Manzanero and a walk to Miguel Hernandez, but Carlos Rivero struck out and Reniel Ozuna grounded out to end the threat. Bowling Green scored two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus worked four innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits with one walk and one strikeout. Eddy Demurias replaced De Jesus to start the fifth and worked two scoreless innings before being charged with two runs in the seventh. Connor Bennett pitched the final inning and two-thirds, allowing three hits and a run. Dragons pitchers walked only two hitters on the night.

Manzanero had three hits and a run batted in to lead the Dragons. Siani, who had three hits including a home run on Friday, added a double and triple while scoring two runs. Brian Rey had two hits with an RBI. Jay Schuyler had two hits and scored a run.

Notes: Prior to Saturday night's game, Dragons starting pitcher Jared Solomon was promoted to Daytona, while reliever Carlos Machorro returned to the Dragons from Daytona.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-34) will battle the Hot Rods (29-20) on Sunday at 7:35 p.m. (EDT) in the third game of the series. James Marinan (2-5, 5.44) will start for Dayton against Bowling Green's Shane Baz (0-0, 2.40). The next Dragons home game at Fifth Third Field is Tuesday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts.

