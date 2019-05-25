Chiefs to Host Concert on July 4

May 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





PEORIA, IL - With the team scheduled to play on the road for the first time in a decade, Dozer Park and the Peoria Chiefs will host a double-bill concert on July 4 with fans invited to stay at the stadium for a fantastic view of Peoria's downtown Red, White & Boom Fireworks Spectacular. Country artists Lainey Wilson and Adam Doleac will perform with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Starting Saturday tickets will be available exclusively for season ticket holders until going on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 at the Dozer Park Box Office or l ".XOjbOlJKipq" the Chiefs website. Tickets will be $12 for all ages until June 3. From June 3 to July 3 all ages tickets will be $15 and tickets will be $20 at the gate on July 4. Fans can also purchase an individual buffet ticket for an additional $15. Party Deck tickets are $40, including a buffet and cash bar. Suite Rentals will be $360 for 12 tickets and go on sale June 3.

Doleac headlines the July 4 show and will take the stage around 7:45 p.m. A former baseball star who played in the 2009 College World Series with the University of Southern Mississippi, Doleac is currently heading up the country charts with his single "Famous". His 2014 single "I Put It On Ya" was chosen as an On the Horizon track by Sirius XM's The Highway. Doleac released a self-titled EP in 2017 after working with Darius Rucker and Kane Brown.

Wilson will kick off the show at 6:30 p.m. as the opening act. A native of Baskin, Louisiana, Wilson was hailed by CMT as one of the "Next Women of Country" earlier in 2019. She has opened for Morgan Wallen's I Know Me Tour this year while also going in studio to record her first project for Broken Bow Records. Among the songs on her Lainey Wilson EP are "Workin' Overtime" and "Waste of a Good Whiskey".

"For the last decade our fans have been used to coming to Dozer Park for baseball and the downtown fireworks on July 4 but unfortunately the team is on the road this season," said Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott. "We've been working hard behind the scenes to get an event at the stadium for families and fans of all ages so they can still enjoy an event and have a great view of the downtown fireworks."

On July 4 the Chiefs inflatables and kids area will be operational and FREE of charge for kids 12 and under. There will also be FREE face painting and balloon artists on the concourse. The stadium speakers will be switched over to 93.3 The Drive around 9:15 p.m. so fans can hear the music set to the fireworks.

Tickets and Promotions:

Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.