Hiatt Dazzles While Nuts Coast to 10-3 Win

LANSING, Mich. - Josh Hiatt struck out eight batters in five innings and his offense supported him with a 15-hit attack en route to a 10-3 Lansing Lugnuts (20-27) victory over the Lake County Captains (29-19) on Saturday night at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The Lugnuts scored at least six runs for the sixth time in the last seven games. Meanwhile, the Captains committed five errors - the third time during the Lugnuts' eight-game homestand that an opponent had committed five errors in the game.

Starter Hiatt (Win, 1-1) set the tone, limiting the Captains to a Hosea Nelson solo home run in the third and a Ruben Cardenas single in the fourth. He issued one walk, to Jesse Berardi in the second inning - but rectified the situation by picking off Berardi.

Lake County starter Cody Morris (Loss, 2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in four innings to suffer the defeat, striking out five.

The Nuts' offensive output was balanced, led by Luis De Los Santos going 4-for-4 with four singles; Ryan Gold finishing 2-for-4 with a two-run single, RBI double and a walk; Reggie Pruitt and Tanner Kirwer supplying two hits and two runs scored; and Nick Podkul breaking out with a three-hit game, including two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Reliever Troy Watson followed Hiatt to the mound with three innings of relief, allowing six hits and two runs. Cre Finfrock wrapped up the game with a perfect ninth, striking out Gianpaul Gonzalez to end it

