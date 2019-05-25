Hiatt Dazzles While Nuts Coast to 10-3 Win
May 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Josh Hiatt struck out eight batters in five innings and his offense supported him with a 15-hit attack en route to a 10-3 Lansing Lugnuts (20-27) victory over the Lake County Captains (29-19) on Saturday night at Cooley Law School Stadium.
The Lugnuts scored at least six runs for the sixth time in the last seven games. Meanwhile, the Captains committed five errors - the third time during the Lugnuts' eight-game homestand that an opponent had committed five errors in the game.
Starter Hiatt (Win, 1-1) set the tone, limiting the Captains to a Hosea Nelson solo home run in the third and a Ruben Cardenas single in the fourth. He issued one walk, to Jesse Berardi in the second inning - but rectified the situation by picking off Berardi.
Lake County starter Cody Morris (Loss, 2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in four innings to suffer the defeat, striking out five.
The Nuts' offensive output was balanced, led by Luis De Los Santos going 4-for-4 with four singles; Ryan Gold finishing 2-for-4 with a two-run single, RBI double and a walk; Reggie Pruitt and Tanner Kirwer supplying two hits and two runs scored; and Nick Podkul breaking out with a three-hit game, including two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Reliever Troy Watson followed Hiatt to the mound with three innings of relief, allowing six hits and two runs. Cre Finfrock wrapped up the game with a perfect ninth, striking out Gianpaul Gonzalez to end it
The third game of the four-game series is a special Delta Dental Kids Day - Pokemon Day! Nuts right-hander Troy Miller (7.71 ERA) starts at 7:05 p.m. against Captains right-hander Evan Mitchell (21.00). To live the Lug Life and purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2019
- Errors Plague Captains in 10-3 Loss - Lake County Captains
- Weber and Davis Shine as Cubs Win Marathon vs Whitecaps 10-7 - South Bend Cubs
- Timber Rattlers Even Series with 9-4 Win over Bandits - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Easy as One, Two, Three - Great Lakes Loons
- Chiefs Score Eight Runs in Ninth Inning Loss - Peoria Chiefs
- Franco, Proctor, Gregorio All Have Three Hits in 10-4 Victory - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Mejia Deals in LumberKings 5-2 Win - Clinton LumberKings
- Rodriguez Homers for 9-8 Walk-Off Win - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Hot Rods Big Bats Outpace Dragons, 10-4 - Dayton Dragons
- Hiatt Dazzles While Nuts Coast to 10-3 Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Homer Twice, but Fall Just Short - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Whitecaps Lose Ninth of Ten - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- INF Freudis Nova transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 25 at Great Lakes (Game 46) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wander Javier joins Kernels; Michael Davis activated from IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Chiefs to Host Concert on July 4 - Peoria Chiefs
- Molina's Strong Outing Propels Bees to 5-0 Win - Burlington Bees
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 28-June 2 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.