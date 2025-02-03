Winterhawks Weekly: Josh Zakreski Has Big Weekend on Home Ice

February 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks completed a weekend home-stand against two top teams in the Western Hockey League and they eye up a busy final two months of the regular season against all Western Conference opponents.

Hot Hawks:

Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside 30 of the 32 shots he faced on Saturday night, including the first 23 that came his way against the Royals. It was the third time he's made 30 or more save in the 2025 calendar year.

Forward Josh Zakreski netted all three of Portland's goals this past weekend, bringing him to 30 total tucks on the year. Fun fact, Zakreski has scored in four of the five home games this season that the Winterhawks had an exclusive warm-up puck to celebrate their theme / promo night. Saturday, the Winterhawks had a specialty puck for Hawks Fight Cancer night. He was tied for ninth in WHL goal scoring in January with eight goals.

Rookie forward Carsyn Dyck recorded a primary assist in Friday's game to give him five points in January and points in back-to-back weekends.

Play of the Week:

Ondřej Štěbeták made two, period-ending saves to keep the Winterhawks on top after 40 minutes of hockey on Saturday night. He denied two shots from Royals defenseman Justin Kipkie who broke loose for a breakaway chance. My goodness, Štěbby!

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 2, Medicine Hat 7 (Friday):

Medicine Hat won their fifth straight game on its U.S. Division trip, beating Portland by a 7-2 score. Josh Zakreski netted both of Portland's goals in the loss. Oasiz Wiesblatt paced all skaters with four points (G, 3A) and linemates Gavin McKenna and Ryder Ritchie each banked three points. Gavin McKenna surpassed 200 career points in the Tigers' win, becoming the third fastest WHL player in the Internet Era to reach 200 points. Portland went 0-for-4 on the power play and only surrendered one power play chance for the Tigers.

Portland 1, Victoria 2 (Saturday):

In a clash against the B.C. Division-leading Victoria Royals, the Winterhawks held a 1-0 lead into the third period, but failed to close it out on Hawks Fight Cancer night. Veteran forwards Teydon Trembecky and Kenta Isogai scored a little over four minutes apart to give the Royals their 27th win. Once again, Josh Zakreski opened the scoring with his 30th goal of the year, one behind Kyle Chyzowski for the team lead. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták impressed with a 30-save performance.

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks travel to Langley, B.C. for a Friday night game against the Vancouver Giants at 7:05 p.m. PST before returning home for a Saturday night match-up at the VMC against the Seattle Thunderbirds at 6:00 p.m. PST.

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, February 8 - Hawkey For All - BUY TICKETS - LEARN MORE

Monday, February 17 - Kids Day - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 22 - Art Night - BUY TICKETS

