January Ironworker of the Month: Coco Armstrong

February 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs' 17-year-old forward Coco Armstrong is your Ironworker of the Month for January!

The West Vancouver native posted nine points over 11 games in January, recording a point in all but three of the month's contests. One of only seven Chiefs to play all 11 games in 2025's opening month, Armstrong netted six goals and tacked on three assists and finished with a +7. The winger scored his first goal of the season on January 4 against the Kamloops Blazers, kicking off a six-game point streak after returning from injury in mid-November.

Armstrong already has new career highs across the board in just 30 games played this season - six goals and 10 assists for 16 total points. He's also improved to a +14 from a -3 last season.

Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.