Landon DuPont Becomes First Rookie Defenseman to Reach 50 Points in 35 Years
February 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
Everett, Wash. - Landon DuPont has written his name in the Western Hockey League history book- again.
On Sunday night, the 15-year-old netted his 50th career point with a secondary assist on a Dominik Rymon strike against the Kamloops Blazers.
With 12 goals and 38 assists in 47 games, DuPont is the first rookie defenceman to hit the 50-point marker since Hockey Hall of Famer and Blazers legend Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90.
The Calgary, Alta. product is the second player and first defender to be granted exceptional status to compete in the Western Hockey League full-time as a 15-year-old, following reigning NHL Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard (Regina Pats).
DuPont was selected by the Everett Silvertips with the first-overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and tallied his first point- an assist- in his first WHL game against the Vancouver Giants on September 21, 2024.
Clocking in at 5-foot-11, 179 pounds, DuPont has been a force on the Silvertips' blueline from his first night.
He opened the 2024-25 campaign with a seven-game point streak that saw him register four goals and seven assists.
DuPont captured WHL Rookie of the Month honours for September/October and December and currently leads all WHL rookies in points while sitting fourth among all WHL defencemen.
He ranks first in scoring among all first-year Canadian Hockey League defencemen and third among all rookie skaters.
Niedermayer was 16 when he erupted for 69 points (14G-55A) in his rookie season with the Blazers in 1989-90.
He went on to become a two-time WHL Champion, a Memorial Cup Champion (and Memorial Cup MVP), WHL Scholastic Player of the Year and IIHF World Junior Championship gold medalist at the junior level before embarking on a Hall-of-Fame career at the professional level.
His incredible rookie campaign has stood tall for 35 years- but DuPont may not be the only rearguard to hit the mark in 2024-25.
Fellow standout freshmen Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants) and Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals) are also on pace to put up 50.
Lin is sitting on 39 points (5G-34A) while Verhoeff is right behind him with 37 points (15G-22A).
Everett (36-8-4-3) remains in first place in the WHL standings with a 5-4 overtime win against Kamloops, helping the Tips inch closer to becoming the first team to clinch a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.
The Silvertips return to action on Saturday, February 8, 2025, as they visit the Vancouver Giants (24-18-6-0).
