Back-To-Back Preview: Royals vs. Rockets - February 4th - 5th, 2025

Victoria B.C. - This week, the Victoria Royals are set to host the Kelowna Rockets in a back-to-back set of games at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre beginning on Feb. 4, with puck drop slated for 7:05 pm.

The two B.C. Division teams have met five times this season, with the Royals holding a 3-2-0-0 record. In their last meeting, just last week on Jan. 29 in Kelowna, the Royals defeated the Rockets 11-1, setting a franchise record for most goals in a regular season game.

The Royals are returning from a three-game road trip that saw the team finish with a 2-1-0-0 record, closing it out with a 2-1 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Feb. 1. Trailing 1-0 entering the final frame, the Royals rallied back with goals from Teydon Trembecky and newcomer Kenta Isogai to secure the win, their first in Portland since Dec. 4, 2021.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Kenta Isogai - Acquired by the Royals on Jan. 1, Isogai, 20, has flourished in just his first 13 games with the club, posting 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists). So far this season, Isogai has totaled 55 points with 35 helpers in 41 outings. Isogai tallied 6 points over three games on the team's recent road trip, including a four-point performance against the Rockets.

KELOWNA

Michael Cicek - hailing from Winnipeg, MB, Cicek has totaled 36 points and 21 assists in 43 games this season. The 20-year-old has set a career-high in goals with 15 and is on pace to set highs in assists and points. Cicek has tallied points in six of the Rockets last eight matches, recording nine points with six helpers over that span.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (27W-14L-3OTL-5SOL-TP62) - 2nd in Western Conference

KELOWNA - (16W-25L-4OTL-1SOL-TP37) - 11th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

February, 4 v. KEL - 7:05 pm

February, 5 v. KEL - 7:05 pm

February, 7 @ TC - 7:05 pm

February, 8 @ SPO - 6:05 pm

February, 14 v. VAN - 7:05 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

